English Premier League club Chelsea said on Thursday they were pressing for talks with the UK government after their billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich was hit with a UK assets freeze and travel ban. The club said in a statement it would fulfil its upcoming fixtures but indicated restrictions imposed on its day-to-day operations under a special licence were too harsh.

"This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the club to operate as normal as possible," it added.