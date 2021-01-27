Story ProgressBack to home
Chelsea Appoint Thomas Tuchel As Manager
Chelsea FC have appointed Thomas Tuchel as their new manager to replace the outgoing Frank Lampard.
Former PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has joined Chelsea as their new head coach.© AFP
Thomas Tuchel was appointed Chelsea manager on an 18-month contract on Tuesday, tasked with hauling the underperforming Blues back into the Champions League next season. The 47-year-old German replaces the sacked Frank Lampard to become the 13th Chelsea boss since Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.
More to follow...
Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on India vs Australia Series, check out the India vs Australia Schedule for 2020-21 and Ind vs Aus live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.