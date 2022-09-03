Manchester City will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Aston Villa in an away fixture on Saturday at Villa Park. It would be interesting to see how Erling Haaland performs as he enters this contest, having registered two back-to-back hat-tricks. Manchester City are currently at the second spot in the standings with 13 points while Aston Villa are at the 19th spot with just three points.

When will the Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, September 3.

Where will the Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played at Villa Park.

What time will the Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League match start?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League match?

Promoted

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

