Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Sadio Mane's Late Strike Helps Liverpool Beat Aston Villa In Thriller

Liverpool staged a thrilling fightback to beat Aston Villa 2-1 thanks to Sadio Mane's last-gasp winner, while Manchester City kept in touch with the Premier League leaders after their own escape act in a 2-1 victory against Southampton on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side trailed to Trezeguet's first half goal at Villa Park, but hit back to preserve their unbeaten league record this season in dramatic fashion. Andrew Robertson equalised with four minutes left before Senegal winger Mane's stoppage-time goal gave Liverpool their 10th win from 11 league games.

The Reds, chasing their first English title since 1990, are six points ahead of second placed City.

Pep Guardiola's champions fell behind to James Ward-Prowse's early goal at the Etihad Stadium.

But Sergio Aguero levelled for City with 20 minutes left and Kyle Walker snatched the winner in the 86th minute to keep Liverpool in their sights.

Elsewhere, Manchester United slumped a 1-0 loss at Bournemouth and Arsenal were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Wolves, but all the focus was on the drama at the top of the table.

Villa took a shock lead in the 21st minute when Egypt midfielder Trezeguet met John McGinn's free-kick and fired through the legs of Liverpool keeper Alisson, with the goal given after a video assistant referee check.

Roberto Firmino thought he had equalised for Liverpool, but the Brazilian was flagged for offside from Mane's cross.

The goal was ruled out by VAR, with the Premier League offering a bizarre explanation that said Firmino's "armpit" was offside.

Liverpool's equaliser finally arrived in the 86th minute when Mane's driven ball was met by Robertson and the full-back headed in at the far post.

Then in the fourth minute of stoppage-time, Mane glanced in from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner to complete Liverpool's incredible revival.

City escape

Southampton had lost 3-1 at City in the League Cup on Tuesday, a result that came just days after their 9-0 league thrashing by Leicester.

Few expected anything but another defeat for Saints, but they took the lead in the 13th minute when City keeper Ederson spilled Stuart Armstrong's shot and Ward-Prowse was on hand to slot home from close-range.

Aguero struck in the 70th minute when the club's record goalscorer converted Walker's low cross.

With the momentum finally on their side, City won it in the 86th minute as Walker pounced after goalkeeper Alex McCarthy failed to deal with Angelino's cross.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United had taken a "step back" after their mini-revival came to a crashing halt as Josh King's strike gave Bournemouth the points at Dean Court.

Solskjaer's men had not won away from home since March until 10 days ago, but three consecutive wins on the road at Partizan Belgrade, Norwich and Chelsea hinted at a turning point for the Norwegian.

Instead, the failings that have characterised their season were back in evidence as a lack of goal threat and one moment of slack defending inflicted a fourth Premier League defeat in 11 games.

"We have to win games like this. We are disappointed but when you come to places like this you have to take control of the game," Solskjaer said.

"We were missing some quality at times. It is a step back for us today."

Unai Emery's problems mounted as Raul Jimenez gave Wolves a 1-1 draw as fifth placed Arsenal surrendered the lead for the third time in a week.

The Gunners appeared to have put the issues surrounding Granit Xhaka to one side, the midfielder watching from home after swearing at supporters last week, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck.

The Gabon striker, captain with Xhaka absent, bagged his 50th Arsenal goal in the 21st minute.

But Emery has now overseen a run of two wins from the last nine league games after Jimenez rose to header in an equaliser with 14 minutes remaining.

Newcastle climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-2 win at West Ham.

Sheffield United are up to sixth after a 3-0 victory against Burnley and Brighton beat Norwich 2-0.