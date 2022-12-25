Aston Villa will be hosting Liverpool at Villa Park in their next Premier League match on Monday. Liverpool are at the sixth place on the points table with a total of six wins, out of 14 games. Meanwhile, Aston Villa are at the 12th spot with five wins in 15 matches. Liverpool will be coming to this clash after thrashing Southampton 3-1 while Aston Villa defeated Brighton 2-1 in their previous match. Both the teams will try give a strong competition to each other to maintain their winning run.

When will the Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on Monday, December 26.

Where will the Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played at the Villa Park in Birmingham.

What time will the Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League match start?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League match will start at 11:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League match?

The Aston Villa vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

