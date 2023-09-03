Story ProgressBack to home
Arsenal vs Manchester United Live, Premier League: VAR Denies Arsenal Penalty vs Manchester United, Score Remains 1-1
Premier League Live Score: Martin Odegaard equalised from Arsenal after Marcus Rashford had put Manchester United ahead in their Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium
Premier League, Man Utd vs Arsenal Live Updates: Arsenal eye dominating win© AFP
Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League, Live Updates: Martin Odegaard equalised from Arsenal after Marcus Rashford had put Manchester United ahead in their Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium. The scoreline was 1-1 after the end of the first-half. Earlier, Kai Havertz missed a golden opportunity to put the home side in front, but he fluffed his effort from close range. New United signing Rasmus Hojlund is on the bench, while Mikel Arteta has named a strong Arsenal XI. The Gunners have won four of their last five home matches against Manchester United. On the other hand, Man Utd have lost five of their last nine Premier League games against Arsenal.
Here are the Live Updates of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United, straight from the Emirates Stadium, London:
- 22:25 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Hojlund's arrival is imminent!Ten Hag about to bring Hojlund on! He has signalled towards the bench. The Dane is getting ready for his Premier League debut. Maguire too is coming on for the injured Matinez
ARS 1:1 MUN (65)
- 22:21 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: No Penalty!Anthony Taylor overturns his decision after watching the replay! Havertz went down too easily there, United can breathe againARSE 1:1 MUN
- 22:19 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: PENALTY!Havertz goes down in the box and the referee points at the spot. AWB the guilty party? This will be checked by VAR
- 22:14 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Martinelli vs AWB!Martinelli looking to make some room down that left channel. But, Wan-Bissaka is upto the mark. Excellent as always in one-on-one situation
- 22:07 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: We are back underway!Arsenal get the second half under way! Will will see a winner or not?
- 21:49 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Arsenal end on a high!Arsenal end the half on a high. A series of corners from the Gunners, but no second goal. Havertz puts the ball out of play with the last kick of the first halfARS 1:1 MUNPlenty of room for improvement in second half!
- 21:43 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Yellow card for Saka!Saka gets into the book as well for fouling Fernandez! We are minutes away from the break.
- 21:40 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Lindelof booked!Lindelof takes down Nketiah! Arsenal have a free kick near the touch line. Gets the bookingThe game has settled back down after a frantic few minutes.
- 21:33 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: EQUALISER!Instant response from Arsenal as captain Marin Odegaard hammers in! Nketiah and Martinelli link up and the Brazilian plays a pass to Odegaard to smash a shot past Onana.ARS 1:1 MUN (27)
- 21:32 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: GOAL!United take the lead against the run of play! Eriksen releases Rashford with a defense breaking pass and the England forward cuts inside to beat Aaron Ramsdale, who did manage to get a hand to it.ARS 0:1 MUN (25)
- 21:25 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: United struggle to play from the back!United struggling to get the ball out of their half! That's been the trend so far in this contest.
- 21:19 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Rice's header goes over!Saka curls in a corner. Rice jumps to get his head on it but his efforts flies over the bar. Another attack from Arsenal. Rice has his hands on his head. Good chance to break the deadlock.
- 21:16 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: CHANCE!Havertz misses a sitter! The ball falls to him and swings and misses at it before the ball is cleared. Takes the ball from Saka as well. Huge let off for United.
- 21:11 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Breather for United!United have done well to contain the pressure after Arsenal's early domination. Bruno and Martial are pressing high
ARS 0:0 MUN
- 21:09 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Boos for Antony!Boos from the home fans when Antony gets on the ball for the first time. Not sure what the Brazilian has done to deserve that, apart from scoring on his debut against them last season.
- 21:04 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Arsenal on the attack!Arsenal off to a flying start after kick off! Martinelli causing all sorts of trouble down the left channel. United living dangerously but manage to get the ball clear. Good play from Mikel Arteta's men.
- 20:55 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: No Shaw for United!No Luke Shaw for United, and loanee Sergio Reguilon starts on the bench. Aaron Wan-Bissaka likely to play on the left side, with Dalot on the other. We are minutes away from kick-off. Stay tuned for all the updates
- 20:46 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Players warming up!Players from both teams are currently warming up here at the Emirates Stadium. We are in for a cracker here. 15 minutes left for kick off.
- 20:18 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Hojlund On Bench!So, as expected, Hojlund starts on the bench. Martial will lead the line with Antony and Rashford as the wingers. Nketiah starts for Arsenal, alongside wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.
- 20:16 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Here are the starting XIs!Arsenal XI: amsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, MartinelliSubs: Raya, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Vieira, Trossard, JesusManchester United XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Martial, RashfordSubs: Bayindir, Reguilon, Maguire, Evans, Gore, Hannibal, Garnacho, Hojlund
- 20:12 (IST)Arsenal vs Manchester United Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League match between rivals Arsenal and Manchester United. We are less than 50 minutes from scheduled kick-off. Team news coming up shortly
