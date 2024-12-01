Arsenal thrashed West Ham 5-2 on Saturday to climb up to second in the Premier League, while Justin Kluivert scored the first ever Premier League hat-trick of penalties in Bournemouth's 4-2 win at Wolves. The Gunners have struck 13 goals in a week to refined their form and cut the gap to runaway leaders Liverpool, who host struggling defending champions Manchester City in Sunday's blockbuster clash, to six points. "We are back to our best form. We look fluid and dynamic we are all enjoying football right now," said Bukayo Saka, who shone with a goal and two assists.

"It has been a top week for us. We have built a lot of momentum and we want to go on to the next few games."

Arsenal scored four times before the break in a 6-0 rout at the London Stadium last season and went one better this time as all the goals came in a manic first half,

Gabriel Magalhaes' threat from set-pieces is well-known but the Brazilian was inexplicably not picked up to head in Saka's corner on 10 minutes.

Saka then teed up Leandro Trossard to double the lead before he stepped aside for Martin Odegaard to score Arsenal's third from the penalty spot.

Kai Havertz slotted in from Trossard's pass to make 4-0 after just 36 minutes.

Another heavy home defeat increased the pressure on West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers flickered into life with two goals in two minutes through Aaron Wan-Bissaka and a brilliant Emerson Palmieri free-kick.

But Saka restored the three-goal advantage from the spot after Gabriel was felled from another corner.

Kluivert made history at Molineux to curtail Wolves' mini-revival.

There were three goals inside eight minutes as the Dutchman opened the scoring, Jorgen Strand Larsen replied for Wolves before Milos Kerkez made it 2-1 for the visitors.

Kluivert made it 3-1 just 10 minutes later and completed his hat-trick 16 minutes from time after Evanilson also set a record by winning a third penalty.

"I was not completely sure I should allow him to take the third one," said Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

"It is difficult, every time you shoot the first one, you give information to the keeper."

Strand Larsen pulled another goal back for Wolves, but Gary O'Neil's men slip back into the relegation zone.

Schade stings for Bees

Brentford continued their stunning home form to thrash Leicester 4-1 in front of the Foxes' in-coming manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Facundo Buonanotte had put the visitors in front in west London.

But Brentford roared back to make it six wins and one draw from seven home league games this season -- the best points return in the Premier League.

Yoane Wissa started the comeback before Schade took centre stage.

The German had only scored two Premier League goals since joining the Bees in 2023 but matched that tally before half-time to put the home side in front.

Schade then rounded off the scoring to show Van Nistelrooy the scale of the task that awaits him ahead of his first game in charge at home to West Ham on Tuesday.

"The shining star today was Kevin Schade," said Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

"I celebrated so much his first because I know how hard it's been for him because he's had so many injuries and he's wanting to play in the team.

Chris Wood's emphatically struck penalty was enough to get Forest back to winning ways and leave Ipswich still in the bottom three.

Crystal Palace edged out of the relegation zone on goal difference thanks to late drama in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Marc Guehi, who had been the subject of multiple bids from Newcastle during the transfer window, put the Magpies in front early in the second half with an own goal.

However, the England defender redeemed himself as from his cross Daniel Munoz powered home a header at the back post.

