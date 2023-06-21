Arsenal are set to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz after reportedly agreeing a 65 million pounds ($82 million) fee for the German on Wednesday. Havertz will be allowed to discuss contract terms and undergo a medical at Arsenal after their London rivals accepted the lucrative offer. The 24-year-old has emerged as a top target for the Gunners in recent weeks as they look to improve a squad that finished second in the Premier League last season. After three inconsistent years with Chelsea, Havertz is on course to become Arsenal's first signing of the close-season.

It is believed Chelsea's owners want to avoid letting players enter the final two years of their deals and Havertz, whose contract runs out in 2025, has not agreed an extension.

Mateo Kovacic left Chelsea for treble winners Manchester City on Wednesday, while N'Golo Kante has agreed to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Having joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, Havertz has scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances.

Despite some erratic finishing and diffident performances at times, Havertz will always have a place in Chelsea fans' hearts after scoring the winner in their Champions League final victory against Manchester City in 2021.

That was by far the high point of Havertz's time in west London.

After Chelsea's dismal form over the last year, featuring nine goals in 47 games for Havertz, the German will hope his impending move across the capital provides a more stable environment to flourish in.

By offering such a substantial fee for Havertz, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has shown be believes the forward is capable of being a key member of his attack on a weekly basis.

