 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League

Arsenal Fans Look Away, Twitterati Mock Team Post Liverpool Walloping

Updated: 28 August 2017 18:42 IST

Arsenal fell to a humiliating 0-4 loss to Liverpool in their Premier League match on Sunday.

Arsenal Fans Look Away, Twitterati Mock Team Post Liverpool Walloping
Alexis Sanchez reacts during Arsenal's match against Liverpool at Anfield. © AFP

It's just been three games into the 2017-18 Premier League season and Arsenal already seem to be in a crisis. The London club received a sound thrashing on Sunday at the hands of rivals Liverpool at Anfield. This was Arsenal's second loss this season, following their 0-1 defeat to Stoke City. On Sunday, Arsenal were not just defeated 0-4 but completely humiliated by a Liverpool team that had played a Champions League qualification match mid-week. The loss means the Londoners languish in 16th place in the standings with just one point.

Football pundits put Arsenal players to the sword and on Monday, it was the turn of twitterati to mock the team and its supporters.

One decision that angered even Arsenal fans was manager Arsene Wenger's move to leave new signing Alexandre Lacazette on the bench.

Arsenal's defeat, their second in succession, exhibited failings that have become endemic under Wenger.

Defensive disorganisation allowed Liverpool to take control of the game and Arsenal's over-eagerness to get back into the match left them hopelessly exposed on the counter-attack.

It surely was not a good to be an Arsenal supporter, and rival fans didn't hold back to rub salt on their wounds.

Topics : Arsenal Liverpool English Premier League Football
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Arsenal fans mocked on Twitter
  • Arsenal lost 0-4 to Liverpool on Sunday
  • This was Arsenal's 2nd straight defeat this season
Related Articles
Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez Could Leave In January, Says Arsene Wenger
Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez Could Leave In January, Says Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger Savours 21st Anniversary as Arsenal Sink Brighton
Arsene Wenger Savours 21st Anniversary as Arsenal Sink Brighton
Europa League: Arsenal Beat BATE Borisov, Everton Held At Home
Europa League: Arsenal Beat BATE Borisov, Everton Held At Home
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 6 5 1 0 16
2 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 16
3 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 13
4 Tottenham Hotspur 6 3 2 1 11
5 Liverpool 6 3 2 1 11
6 Watford 6 3 2 1 11
7 Huddersfield Town 6 2 3 1 9
8 Burnley 6 2 3 1 9
9 Newcastle United 6 3 0 3 9
10 West Bromwich Albion 5 2 2 1 8
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.