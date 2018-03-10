 
don't
miss
All Sports
English Premier League

Alexis Sanchez Yet to Shine at Manchester United, Admits Jose Mourinho

Updated: 10 March 2018 09:33 IST

Sanchez was signed in a swap deal that reportedly made him the Premier League's best-paid player but the Chile international has scored just one goal in eight United appearances, well below his career strike rate.

Alexis Sanchez Yet to Shine at Manchester United, Admits Jose Mourinho
Mourinho believes it will be next season before Sanchez shows his best form. © AFP

Jose Mourinho admits he has not got the best out of Alexis Sanchez since his January transfer because the former Arsenal forward moved to Manchester United at the "wrong" time. Sanchez was signed in a swap deal that reportedly made him the Premier League's best-paid player but the Chile international has scored just one goal in eight United appearances, well below his career strike rate. Mourinho, whose team take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday, believes it will be next season before the 29-year-old shows his best form.

"What is wrong is that he came at the worst moment of the season, in the winter market," said the Manchester United boss. "That's why I don't like the winter market very much.

"I think this was a chance that we didn't want to lose and we made. But we don't believe a lot in the winter market.

"And for sure next season will be better for him. But of course he is learning how to play with us and we are learning how to get the best out of him."

Pundits have suggested integrating Sanchez in mid-season has had an adverse effect on the form of teammates, in particular midfielder Paul Pogba.

But despite the obvious teething problems, Mourinho does not see Sanchez as a weakness in the United team.

"No. That's something that we can develop and we're going to develop with time, with experience and living these experiences together," said the manager.

"I don't consider that a weakness, I consider that a huge potential to be developed.

"He's fit and if he is trying too hard, that's great. He is not afraid to take responsibilities, not afraid to try things."

Sanchez's eight appearances have included two defeats, at Tottenham and Newcastle, which all but ended United's lingering hopes of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Sanchez happy

But despite an underwhelming start to Sanchez's United career, Mourinho said the player remains happy.

"He's fine," said the United boss. "He's happy that the team is getting results -- lately he was unhappy when we lost matches with him but he's a guy with great maturity and attitude and we couldn't be happier."

United's eagerly awaited league encounter with rivals Liverpool comes with both clubs chasing second spot behind champions-elect City.

And, at the start of a week in which Mourinho is also looking to progress in the Champions League and FA Cup, the United manager believes he and opposite number Jurgen Klopp are at similar stages in terms of developing their clubs.

"They have qualities and they have weaknesses," he said. "We have qualities, and we have weaknesses.

"And one of my good qualities as coach was always to know my team's weaknesses very well and sometimes I tried to hide them and sometimes I have to try to compensate them with other things.

"But we are very similar in terms of points in the Premier League. Liverpool have already qualified for the (Champions League) quarter-final and we still have 90 minutes or two hours of a big fight to try to be there."

Topics : Manchester United Alexis Sánchez Football English Premier League
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mourinho admits he has not got the best out of Sanchez
  • Sanchez has scored just one goal in eight United appearances
  • Sanchez was signed in a swap deal
Related Articles
Alexis Sanchez Says He Has Seen Lionel Messi Cry After A Match
Alexis Sanchez Says He Has Seen Lionel Messi Cry After A Match
Premier League: Alexis Sanchez Breaks Manchester United Shirt Sales Record
Premier League: Alexis Sanchez Breaks Manchester United Shirt Sales Record
Manchester United
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez Accepts Suspended Spanish Sentence For Tax Fraud
Alexis Sanchez, Manchester United Striker, Handed 16-Month Jail Term For Tax Fraud
Alexis Sanchez, Manchester United Striker, Handed 16-Month Jail Term For Tax Fraud
Premier League: Alexis Sanchez Breaks Duck As Manchester United Cut Gap On Manchester City To 13 Points
Premier League: Alexis Sanchez Breaks Duck As Manchester United Cut Gap On Manchester City To 13 Points
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 29 25 3 1 78
2 Manchester United 29 19 5 5 62
3 Liverpool 29 17 9 3 60
4 Tottenham Hotspur 29 17 7 5 58
5 Chelsea 29 16 5 8 53
6 Arsenal 29 13 6 10 45
7 Burnley 29 10 10 9 40
8 Leicester City 29 9 10 10 37
9 Watford 29 10 6 13 36
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 8 10 11 34
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.