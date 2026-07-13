Batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell is set to open the batting alongside Ben Duckett as England announced their playing eleven for the opening One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series against India, to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. The match will also mark a momentous personal milestone for wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler, who will be making his 200th ODI appearance. Buttler, a vital cog in England's white-ball set-up, made his 50-over international debut against Pakistan in Dubai back on February 21, 2012, and has amassed 5,515 runs so far at an average of 39.11, including hitting 11 centuries and 29 fifties.

The decision to elevate the young and dynamic Bethell, who has made 21 ODI appearances so far, to the top of the order signals England's intention to find a stable opening partner for Duckett.

Interestingly, Bethell is all set to become Duckett's fifth opening partner in recent times, following stints by Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Zak Crawley, and Rehan Ahmed. Harry Brook-led England have also opted for a spin-heavy bowling combination in Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, and Adil Rashid to stifle the robust Indian batting lineup, featuring the likes of captain Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul.

Jofra Archer, who had a good time in the 4-0 T20I series win, is back in the ODI set-up for the first time since November last year and will handle fast-bowling duties with Josh Tongue, which means there's no place for Gus Atkinson. Following the series opener at Edgbaston, India and England will play further ODIs in Cardiff (July 16) and Lord's (July 19).

England Playing XI: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, and Adil Rashid

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

FIFA World Cup 2026 | 'I Don't See A World Cup Trophy...': Mbappe Says France's Job Isn't Done