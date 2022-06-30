Rohit Sharma's participation in the rescheduled fifth Test against England in Edgbaston was thrown into doubt after he tested positive for COVID-19. It's still unknown whether or not the India captain will recover in time to be fit for the all-important Test. Numerous names have come up to replace Rohit, if he fails to recover in time. But for former Australia spinner Brad Hogg, there is only one name and that's Virat Kohli. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said that Kohli started this series as captain, and should be able to finish it off as one.

"One Test to go in this series and it's taken a year to complete but India are on the back foot going in to this Test match. England are on a roll, they have just smashed New Zealand and now India have got their headaches. Rahul the vice-captain is injured. Rohit is on the bed sick with Covid. Will he get up for this Test match? If he doesn't who is going to captain?" said former Australia cricketer.

"There's been talk about Bumrah. But for me, it's got to be Kohli. He started this series as captain, he should finish the series off as captain. Don't give it to someone else. It is 2-1 to India at the moment. So, give Virat Kohli the rights to be able to defend this title and defend the series by leading his team to victory in this final Test match," added the former left-arm wrist spinner.

The opening Test at Trent Bridge had ended in a draw, following India took a 1-0 series lead by winnings at Lord's. The third Test at Headingley, Leeds went in the favour of the hosts as they levelled the series.

India, however, fought back to win the Oval Test and take a 2-1 series lead.

The fifth encounter was postponed just a couple of hours before it was due to begin at Manchester's Old Trafford in September, with India withdrawing due to a Covid scare.