Former England captain Michael Vaughan has labelled the current Pakistan side as the "worst" he has seen in history. Vaughan's remark came after Pakistan became the first team to lose a Test after scoring 550 or more runs in the first innings. Despite posting 556 runs in the first innings, England outbatted them in Multan to declare on 823/7. The hosts collapsed for a meagre 220 in the second innings, allowing England to seal the match by an innings and 47 runs.

On the contrary, Vaughan was in awe of England's approach, who score well over five runs per over in the first innings. He also lauded England for its disciplined bowling, underlining the role-clarity.

"This is the worst Pakistan side I can remember. But to make 823 for seven at 5.5 runs an over, while taking few risks and looking in total control, is very special. The most impressive thing for me was the way the bowling attack combined. You could tell what everyone's role was. And they stuck to their task gallantly and were right up for the challenge, which is exactly what Brendon McCullum wants to see," Vaugan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

The only area of concern for England, according to Vaughan, was about Shoaib Bashir being their first choice spinner over Jack Leach, especially after the latter sparked Pakistan's collapse in the second innings.

"The one selection point I was not sure about at the start of the summer was opting for Shoaib Bashir over Leach as the front-line spinner. I can see Bashir's potential, but Leach outbowled him in Multan, and had a very good season for Somerset. I am a bit old school with spin bowling. Your finger spinner just needs to bowl, bowl, bowl. That is the way to learn, get used to conditions, make subtle variations to your release point, and angle of attack. Bashir just has not bowled that much this summer," he added.

Pakistan will now look to bounce in the series with the second Test starting on October 15.