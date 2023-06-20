Arguably the greatest batter of his generation, Virat Kohli isn't wasting time in this period of break as the Indian cricket team steps away from the field for a month before their next assignment begins. Kohli, who is still a part of the Indian team in all three formats of the game, posted an inspiring workout video with an equally motivating caption, as he gave a glimpse of the efforts he is putting into himself to get better before the West Indies tour.

Since India's defeat at the ICC World Test Championship final, Kohli has seen his form, technique and even continuity in the Indian team being questioned. Though many feel that Virat is on the cusp of a purple patch again, some of the experts weren't happy with the talismanic batter's shot selection in the Test Championship final against Australia.

"It was a bad shot, I mean you should ask Virat Kohli, what shot he played because that was shot outside the off-stump. We talk so much about the fact you know when you are going to win a match, you need a long inning, a century plus innings to win, but how will you get to a century plus innings if you play shots so far outside the off-stumps," a visibly disappointed Sunil Gavaskar had said when asked about his views on the batter' dismissal by the broadcaster.

Though Kohli remains central to India's plans for the ODI World Cup 2023, there are serious question marks on his return to the Indian team in the shortest format. In fact, since the conclusion of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Virat hasn't played a single T20 game for India. Although, his heroics for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2023 did help him show his T20 skills to the world once again.