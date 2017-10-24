Twitter's Hilarious Take On Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Latest Ad

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's latest television ad has managed to capture the imagination of the audience. While the Bollywood actor tends not to speak about her romantic life, the Indian cricket captain is a lot more open about his equation with her. Considering the immense popularity of the two, there is a great deal of interest in where they go and what they do. Hence it came as no surprise when Twitter went berserk after the latest Anushka-Virat ad aired on national television. While some speculated over their potential marriage dates, others channeled their inner creative geniuses to have a bit of fun.

Kohli on Sunday smashed a brilliant hundred against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to become the second-highest century-maker in One-day International cricket. With his 31st ODI ton, he went past Ricky Ponting and is now just behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI centuries.

The 28-year-old is known for run chases and has time and again taken the responsibility of chasing a big target. He has scored 19 hundreds out of his 31 in ODIs while chasing and 12 batting first.