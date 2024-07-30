A vocal supporter of running the batter out at non-striker's end, veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was recently on the receiving end of a warning for backing up too far. The incident happened during a Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match between his team, Dindigul Dragons, and Nellai Royal Kings. In the 15th over, left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath stopped midway through his run-up after noticing that Ashwin was out of his crease. The replays showed that while Ashwin was walking down the crease prematurely, his bat slid out of the popping crease when Prasath stopped mid-way into his run-up.

This incident sparked discussions on social media platforms. While some trolled Ashwin for being on the receiving end of his own medicine, others pointed out how the warning doesn't apply to Ashwin as he was not taking any unfair advantage.

Ashwin also posted a screenshot of the law, suggesting that he would have been deemed not out even if the bowler had dislodged the bails.

As per law 38.3, "a non-striker is liable to be run out from the moment the ball comes into play until the bowler is expected to release the ball."

Reacting to a posts that criticised the commentators for not pointing out that Ashwin would've been not out, the veteran all-rounder said: "Cos they don't know the rule."

Meanwhile, Ashwin is currently not part of the team for the ongoing white-ball tour of Sri Lanka.

He is likely to return to the Test team for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh.

On Sunday, India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in a rain-affected second T20I of the three-match series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The third and final T20I will be played on Tuesday in Pallekele, ahead of a three-match ODI series.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana have reportedly reached Colombo for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka