Sri Lankan cricket fans showed their gratitude towards the visiting Australian cricket team during the 5th and final ODI between the two teams. The fans, who have been thronging the stadiums during the limited overs series, came out with banners of "Thank You Australia". Sri Lanka is battling an economic crisis of gigantic proportions and the cricket series has managed to bring about some smiles on the faces of the people in this cricket crazy island nation.

In the photos many Sri Lankan fans were seen wearing yellow coloured t-shirts instead of blue, as a mark of their gratitude for the Aussies for visiting the country.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared some images of the fans holding banners.

The sea of blue has turned yellow ????



A lovely gesture from the Sri Lanka fans for Australia ????#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/zfip5VV7Zf — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2022

Australia won the T20I series comprehensively, but the hosts came back in style to win the ODI series as they took an unassailable 3-1 lead after the 4th match.

The victory was Sri Lanka's first in a home bilateral ODI series over the Aussies, since 1992.

The young team lead by Dasun Shanaka came up with fighting performances to beat a strong Australian side.