Former Pakistan national cricket team's coach Mickey Arthur has responded to out of favour batter Umar Akmal's strong comments against him. The two had a famous fall out when Arthur was still the coach of the side. Akmal has not represented the country since 2019. Responding to a tweet which quoted Akmal as alleging that Arthur had spoiled his career, the Australian shot back, "Take a look in the mirror Umar!!".

Take a look in the mirror Umar!! https://t.co/VvZKio0WpP — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) June 14, 2022

Akmal alleged in a TV interview that Arthur has "personal issues" with him. The interview has been widely reported across the media in Pakistan.

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me but the team management at that time did not raise a voice for me and they have been silent till today. However, Mickey Arthur later did admit that he used harsh words on me," Akmal was quoted as saying by a Cricketpakistan.com report.

"I am among those rare cricketers of Pakistan who have been ignored at every turn," he said.

He also went ahead and said that he couldn't understand legendary paceman Waqar Younis "as a head coach".

"Waqar Younis was a legendary fast bowler but I could not understand him as a head coach," the same report quoted Umar as saying.

Mickey Arthur was appointed Pakistan's head coach in May 2016 and against all odds he led the team to victory in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Promoted

It was a watershed moment for the Asian giants as the team led by Sarfraz Ahmed beat a very strong Indian side in the final in London to win the trophy.

Arthur has in the past coached teams like South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka.