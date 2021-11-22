Shahrukh Khan once again showed his power-hitting skills during Tamil Nadu's win over Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final on Monday. Needing five runs off the last delivery, the Tamil Nadu batter slammed a huge six to seal the win in dramatic fashion. Chasing a target of 152, Tamil Nadu reached 153 for six in 20 overs with Shahrukh playing a match-winning unbeaten knock of 33 off 15 balls, packed with one four and three maximums. The 26-year-old's knock proved to be pivotal for his side, helping them win a closely-fought encounter in Delhi.

Needing to defend 16 in the final over, the responsibility to win the game for Karnataka was handed over to left-arm paceman Prateek Jain. On the first delivery of the 20th over, Prateek was clattered for a four by Shahrukh. Put under immense pressure, he conceded 11 runs in the next few deliveries including two wides.

With a six needed on the last ball of the over, Prateek tried to bowl a yorker but instead ended up bowling a half volley on the leg stump, which was clobbered over square leg for a maximum.

Promoted

Here is the video of Shahrukh Khan's match-winning six:

Syed Mushtaq Ali '21 - TAMILNADU



Shahrukh Khan, yet another player to look out for in Auctions this year. #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy2021 #TeamTamilnadu pic.twitter.com/zcLsAF63uv — (@kaaarthii) November 22, 2021

Other than Shahrukh's blistering unbeaten knock, Tamil Nadu also saw some good batting from Narayan Jagadeesan and Hari Nishaanth. Jagadeesan registered 41 off 46 balls and his opening partner Nishaanth bagged 23 in 12 deliveries.

Meanwhile, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was in excellent bowling form for Tamil Nadu, taking three wickets in four overs against Karnataka. Also, he only conceded three runs.