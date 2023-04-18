Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: SL In Driver's Seat Against IRE In Galle
Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka face Ireland in the first Test encounter in Galle.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score:Sri Lanka look to cement their position on Day 3 of the first Test encounter against Ireland on Tuesday. Earlier. Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dinesh Chandimal hit unbeaten centuries before Prabath Jayasuriya claimed a five-for as Sri Lanka put visitors Ireland to the sword on the second day of the first Test in Galle on Monday. Sri Lanka declared their first innings on a mammoth 591-6 before reducing Ireland to 117-7, still needing another 274 to avoid the follow-on. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates From Sri Lanka vs Ireland 1st Test Day 3 in Galle -
1st Test, Ireland in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2023, Apr 16, 2023
Day 3 | Morning Session
SL
591/6d
IRE
(f/o) 143&8/1 (5.0)
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 1.6
% chance to win
SL 96%
Draw 4%
IRE 0%
Batsman
James McCollum
2 (12)
Andy Balbirnie
6* (15)
Bowler
Prabath Jayasuriya
5/0 (3)
Vishwa Fernando
3/1 (2)
1 run.
On middle, blocked.
Fuller and on off. Balbirnie defends.
Slanting on middle. Balbirnie watchfully blocks.
Angling on off. Balbirnie makes a solid block.
Tossed up on middle. Balbirnie lunges forward to defend.
On middle, blocked.
Length ball, outside off. James McCollum works it through covers for two more.
Full and on off, pushed to cover.
Fuller and outside off. James McCollum shoulders arms.
On middle, blocked out.
Length ball, outside off. James McCollum leaves it.
On off, defended out.
Flat and on middle. Balbirnie knocks it to cover.
Tossed up on off. Balbirnie prods and blocks.
On middle, blocked out.
DROPPED AND FOUR! Tossed up, around off. Balbirnie sweeps on the up and to square leg. The fielder there flies to his right and gets both hand on it but fails to hold on.
This one lands outside off and straightens up. Balbirnie looks to defend but misses.
Ireland are underway! On middle, this is hit to point for a single.
On middle, blocked.
A huge appeal for LBW but the finger stays down. Vishwa Fernando is absolutely convinced. Would have gone onto hit the wickets but it is pitching outside the line. Length ball on middle, swings in. Balbirnie looks to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge. Good bowling though.
OUT! TAKEN! Sri Lanka have the first wicket! A length ball, close to off. Murray Commins tries to flick this to mid-wicket but gets a leading edge which balloons to point where Ramesh Mendis takes a sitter.
On middle, defended again.
Length ball on middle. Murray Commins defends it out.
Vishwa Fernando to bowl now.
On off, kept out.
Flighted, outside off, McCollum eases it to cover.
Too full on middle. McCollum defends.
Full and on middle. McCollum blocks again.
Fuller and outside off, driven to covers now.
Tossed up on middle. McCollum blocks.