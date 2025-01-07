Since the last few days, rumours of divorce between star cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have been doing the rounds. According to reports, Chahal removed all pictures with Dhanashree from social media, further fuelling the rumours. However, Dhanashree continues to keep Chahal's pictures on social media, leaving their fans wondering. There has been no reaction from the duo denying the rumours.

In the midst of this, Chahal posted a cryptic message on Instagram which read: "Silence is a profound melody, for those who can hear it above all the noise." - Socrates

Earlier, on Saturday, Chahal posted another cryptic message on Instagram. "Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always," Chahal's Instagram story read.

Chahal got engaged to Dhanashree, a YouTuber, dance choreographer, and dentist who has participated in the reality show Jhalak Dheekha Ja, on August 8, 2020, and married her in a private ceremony on December 22, 2020, in Gurgaon.

In recent times, Dhanashree has put out some cryptic posts on social media supporting Chahal on matters related to his selection in the national teams.

But recently, both of them indicated that their intention to separate and unfollow each other on social media is being taken as a step in that direction.

Chahal and Dhanashree have been one of the most popular couples on social media, but their love story seems to have come to an end.

With IANS Inputs

