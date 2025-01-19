Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Score Updates
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the third day of the first Test against West Indies from 109/3.
Pakistan vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the third day of the first Test against West Indies from 109/3. Currently, Kamran Ghulam (9*) and Saud Shakeel (2*) are standing unbeaten at the crease as Pakistan lead by 202 runs. Earlier on Day 2, spin wizards Noman Ali and Sajid Khan guided Pakistan to a strong position as they bundled out West Indies for for a paltry 137 in reply to the home team's 230 all out. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, West Indies in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2025, Jan 17, 2025
Day 3 | Morning Session
PAK
230&157
WI
137&30/2 (9.2)
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.21
Batsman
Mikyle Louis
10* (25)
Kavem Hodge
0 (12)
Bowler
Sajid Khan
15/2 (5)
Abrar Ahmed
13/0 (4.2)
PAK vs WI, 1st Test Day 3, Live Updates
On off, Hodge leans into his shot and blocks.
Ahmed bowls it way outside off and it spins away. Hodge hangs his bat out and edges it to point, just short of the man there.
Flat and on off, Hodge goes back and blocks it out.
Very full and around off, Hodge solidly blocks it out.
Too full and on middle, Hodge taps it to point.
Flights it on middle, Mikyle Louis plays it to mid on for a single.
On middle, Hodge blocks it out.
Yorks him with a fuller delivery on middle, Louis nudges it to square leg for one.
Full and outside off, spins in. Louis leans across and keeps it out.
Bye! Well outside off and it doesn't turn, Hodge leaves and it shaves the keeper's gloves and lobs to third man for a bye.
Kavem Hodge comes to the middle.
OUT! GONE! Second wicket for Khan! Floats it full and around off. Carty thinks a lot and shuffles across to sweep but gloves it to his left and Mohammad Rizwan calls and gobbles it up. Easy wicket.
On middle, Louis drills it to long on for a single.
Very full and on middle, Carty defends on the front foot.
Outside off, Carty punches it to point.
Flighted on off spins away. Loius looks to slog-sweep but top edges it to mid-wicket where it falls safely. Mikyle Louis is busy inside his crease.
Mikyle Louis uses his feet again to push this to point.
On middle, Mikyle Louis shuffles across and whips it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
Fuller ball on middle, Carty nudges it to mid-wicket for one.
This is full and on off, Mikyle Louis solidly defends.