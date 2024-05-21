MS Dhoni, despite being a hugely popular cricketer, is not someone who spends a lot of time on social media. Unlike his contemporaries, Dhoni rarely posts on social media. His appearances on social media are so rare that sometimes the gap between two posts is that of a few months. In a video on a YouTube channel, posted on Monday, Dhoni explained in details his social media choices. Micro-blogging site Twitter, now renamed as C after Elon Musk's takeover, Dhoni revealed is not something he likes. MS Dhoni does have a X account, where he last post in January 2021

"I prefer Instagram over Twitter, I believe that nothing good has happened over Twitter. Especially in Indi, there is always a controversy, someone will write something and turn it into a controversy. Why do I need to be there? You know it used to be 140 characters. You can not elaborate. Imagine me putting something over there, and then it is left up to the people to read it and interpret whatever they want to interpret," Dhoni said in a video posted by Dubai 103.8 YouTube channel on Monday.

"So, I am like no-no that is not for me. Instagram, I still like it because I could put up a picture or a video and just leave it. That is also changing now. I still prefer Instagram, but, not active on it because I feel fewer distractions are better. But in-between, on and off, I would put something for the fans so that they know this is where I am. Somewhere good, in good hands, doing what I like."

He also talked about the challenges of playing only IPL while not competing in any other tournament throughout the year.

"The toughest thing has been that I am not playing cricket throughout the year, but how to be fit. So, that once you come, you are competing against youngsters who are very fit and have been playing international cricket. Professional sport is not very easy, nobody gives you a discount. If you have to play at that level, you have be as fit as the other guys. Age doesn't really give that grace to you, so eating habits, a bit of training. I am not on social media so there is less distraction," he said.