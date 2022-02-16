Story ProgressBack to home
New Zealand vs South Africa 2022 1st Test Live Cricket Updates
NZ vs SA, 1st Test Live Updates: New Zealand face South Africa in first of the two-match Test series, starting at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.
1st Test Live: New Zealand face South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.© AFP
NZ vs SA, 1st Test Live Updates:New Zealand face South Africa in first of the two-match Test series, starting at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. The Kiwis will be without regular skipper Kane Williamson as vice-captain Tom Latham will lead the team in his absence. The Blackcaps will also miss the services of Ross Taylor after the veteran batter announced his retirement earlier this year. The hosts were held by Bangladesh in their last test assignment as the two-match series ended 1-1. The Proteas, on the other hand, are on cloud nine after beating India 2-1 at home in the three-match Test series earlier this year. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the 1st New Zealand vs South Africa Test from the Hagley Oval in Christchurch
1st Test, South Africa in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2022, Feb 17, 2022
Well, I think it is now time to don your white jerseys as Test cricket returns to Hagley Oval, Christchurch with New Zealand locking horns against South Africa in a 2-match Test series. Proteas have been the one who have dominated this fixture over the years, but they haven’t met as frequently as one would expect. Still, the hosts are under a lot of pressure as they have never won a Test series against South Africa. The inaugural World Test champions would be eager to make a statement after claiming the throne. Currently, South Africa are placed fifth on the points table while the Kiwis sit on the second spot. South Africa enjoyed a really good series at home against India and came out victorious in the Test as well as the ODI series. They have a good depth in the squad and would want the players to carry on their good form into this series away from home. Coming to hosts team, this will be the first time in 14 years that New Zealand would be without Ross Taylor (due to his retirement) and Kane Williamson (out due to injury) in the Test squad. It will be interesting to see how the Kiwis fill the missing shoes of Taylor. Coach Gary Stead did mention that they will go with four specialist pace bowlers, with Matt Henry replacing Trent Boult, who is on a paternity leave. This game promises to be a cracker with 5 days of riveting cricket coming your way. Will the Proteas continue their domination in this fixture? Or will the new-age Kiwi side stomp their authority? We shall find out together.