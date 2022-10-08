Hosts New Zealand will take on Pakistan in their first match of the ongoing tri-nation series, also featuring Bangladesh. The game will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. It would be interesting to see how the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will fare against the likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult. Pakistan had won their opening game of the tri-series as they defeated Bangladesh at the same venue on Friday. Both teams would hope to get their playing combination right ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup set to be played in Australia.

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match will be played on Saturday, October 8.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

What time will the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match start?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match will start at 11:40 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match will not be broadcasted on any channel in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.