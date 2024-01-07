The 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni continues to enjoy his time away from the cricket field. Dhoni, who remains the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after retirement from international cricket, was spotted smoking hookah in a party. In a video that has surfaced online, Dhoni could be seen dressed in a suit with a hookah pipe in his hand. Though it isn't known exactly what the occasion was, it could've been one of the New Year parties that the former Indian cricket team skipper went to.

As the video of Dhoni smoking hookah went viral, a revelation from his former CSK teammate George Bailey also resurfaced, where the ex-Australia star had revealed how the wicket-keeper batter enjoys smoking hookah and sheesha at times.

"He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down," Bailey had once revealed.

"You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or about different facets of the game or about different people and with different people it's a great way to break down barriers," he added.

Dhoni remains one of the most loved cricketers across the globe, with his fandom transcending beyond boundaries. Though his cricketing days are now only limited to the IPL, Dhoni often makes headlines with his off-the-field activities. No matter where the wicket-keeper batter goes, fans turn up in huge numbers.

Dhoni will next be seen leading the Super Kings in the IPL 2024 season, a campaign that is likely to be his last in the T20 league.

