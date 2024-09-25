As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) continues to make the franchises wait for the retention policy ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction, franchises are working in the background to find perfect solutions for their respective squads. Reports have suggested that the BCCI is unlikely to allow the retention of more than 6 players ahead of the auction, including Right To Match, making it quite tricky for the 10 teams to decide their retention and release list.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who went on an unreal run last season to make it to the playoffs, also have some tough calls to take before their finalise their retention list. The biggest of all, arguably, the decision whether to retain their skipper Faf du Plessis or not.

5 Players RCB are likely to retain ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction:

Virat Kohli: Undoubtedly the No. 1 pick for the franchise. Virat Kohli might have retired from T20 internationals but still has a lot to offer to his franchise. He was the top-scoring batter in the IPL 2024 season, with 741 runs to his name. There's no way RCB would even think about letting him go.

Mohammed Siraj: Unarguably the finest pacer in the team for RCB, Siraj is one of the core members of the franchise, alongside Kohli. Though his performance last season was up to the mark, the franchise is still likely to show faith in him.

Yash Dayal: His arrival at RCB from Gujarat Titans had become a big talking point but Dayal proved the doubters wrong, proving to be an important asset in the RCB arsenal. Since the conclusion of the 2024 season, Dayal has gone on to impress even the national selectors, becoming a key next-gen star who could be in line to make his India debut soon.

Rajat Patidar: A solid middle-order batter, Rajat Patidar has been a revelation for RCB over the last few years. He is all but certain to keep his place in the roster, and doesn't even face much competition from others in the squad for his spot.

Will Jacks: With Glenn Maxwell being off-coloured, Will Jacks is likely to partner Cameron Green for the two overseas spots in the team. Though, it might not be possible for RCB to keep both Green and Jacks in the retention list if they are to keep hold of Dayal.

Likely to Miss Out:

Cameron Green: The Australian all-rounder is a rare commodity in the sport. Since his arrival at the franchise, Green hasn't set the stage on fire. This is one of the reasons why RCB might decide to release him.

Faf du Plessis: RCB might just decide to retain 5 players and assemble the rest of the squad in the auction. But, if they decide to retain a 6th player, Du Plessis faces competition from Green for the spot.