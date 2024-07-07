India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Live Streaming: After the shock 13-run loss to Zimbabwe in the first T20I, Shubman Gill-led Team India have an instant opportunity to put things behind them and get back to form. With the first two T20Is being held on consecutive days, some of the squad could be rested. Harshit Rana and B Sai Sudharsan - who have been included in the squad for only the first two T20Is - will hope to make their T20I debuts for India today. Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel will also hope to get a second opportunity to score runs after disappointing in the first T20I.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match take place?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will take place on Sunday, July 7.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

