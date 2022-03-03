The 198-run loss in the second Test against South Africa at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch proved to be a bitter pill to swallow for World Test Championship title holders New Zealand. The defeat, which meant that the two-match series was drawn 1-1, pulled New Zealand down to sixth in the standings having won only two of the six games played by them in this WTC cycle. The win for South Africa was their third in five games as they were placed above last time's WTC finalists India, who occupy the fifth spot currently.

New Zealand started the series with an emphatic win by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test in Christchurch.

However, the visitors bounced back tremendously well as they showcased immense fighting spirit to register a 198-run victory to level the series.

This win also denied New Zealand their first-ever series win against South Africa in their 90-year-old history of playing each other in Test match cricket.

The table is currently led by Sri Lanka, who have two wins out of two in this WTC cycle. Following them is Australia who had a significant rise after their spectacular showing in the 4-0 Ashes rout of England at home.

With only one win, England continue to occupy the last spot ahead of their Test series against West Indies away.

All eyes will be on India and Sri Lanka, as they engage in a two-match Test series beginning on March 4 in Mohali.