After Day 2 of the India vs Australia 4th Test in Melbourne, most fans of the Rohit Sharma-led side would have feared for the worst. However, No. 8 Nitish Kumar Reddy and No. 9 Washington Sundar rose to the challenge to give India a great chance. India still trail Australia by 116 runs but with two days remaining, chances are that India might be able to save the Test match. It will be great considering the World Test Championship final qualification scenario.

Currently, South Africa are No. 1 in the race for WTC final, followed by Australia and India. If India win the series 3-1, they will automatically qualify for the elite tournament final. But even if India lose or draw the 4th Test in Melbourne, they can still qualify for the WTC final. In that case, Rohit Sharma's men will have to keenly look forward to the results of two test series - South Africa vs Pakistan and Sri Lanka vs Australia.

Here are the full scenarios for India's qualification:

Nitish Kumar Reddy emerged as the hero for India on day three of the Boxing Day Test by hitting a stunning maiden Test century to lead the hosts' charge in front of 83, 073 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Playing in just his fourth Test match, Reddy was astute in his strokeplay - both on front and back foot, while being solid in defence, temperament, application and composure as he joined forces with fellow all-rounder Washington Sundar, who hit a patient fifty and became the perfect second foil.

The duo came together when India were 221/7 in the first session and stitched a decisive 127-run partnership for the eighth wicket. The pitch flattening out also helped the duo keep Australia at bay as India ended day three at 358/9 in 116 overs and trail by 116 runs.

With his father Mutyala, having a constant prayer towards God, uncle and other family members watching eagerly from the front seats in the stands, Reddy brought up an emotional century in 171 deliveries through a lofted on-drive off Scott Boland.

As soon as the hundred was confirmed, Reddy dropped down to his knees and raised his arm upwards to look up to the heavens after placing his helmet on the handle of his bat (a reference to the Baahubali movie), before soaking in the moment of hitting his first Test century in front of his family, with his father in tears and thanking God with folded hands towards the skies at an iconic venue.

Advertisement

Reddy also became the first Indian batter to smash a Test century in Australia after coming out to bat at number eight or lower. Nine balls after Reddy got his century, bad light and later drizzle forced both teams to go off the field, with the right-handed batter holding his bat aloft and soaking in all the appreciation from his teammates and spectators at the MCG.