After yet another T20 World Cup disappointment, the Indian cricket team is set to head into a new era of the shortest format where a number of youngsters are likely to be given the long rope. While multiple reports have suggested that a plethora of changes are likely to be made in the Indian squad in T20Is, legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar has asked for ‘knee-jerk' reactions to be avoided despite admitting that some hard decisions need to be taken.

The likes of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma struggled massively in Australia, barely scoring runs when the team needed them to fire. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav led the scoring charts for the team, although the former did find it tough to hit from the word go.

The names of a number of youngsters have been advocated as a part of a massive overhaul that could take place. Gavaskar, speaking to India Today, said that the selection committee is expected to take some tough calls but wholesale changes would not be talked about on the basis of one defeat.

"Let's not talk about wholesale changes just because we have lost one match. We are very famous for our knee-jerk reactions and having a go at our team. I don't think that is the right way. Yes, I think that hard calls need to be taken and hopefully the selection committee would take them," Gavaskar said.

Gavaskar also admitted that lack of runs in the powerplays has been one of the biggest concerns for India. As far as the changes are concerned, Gavaksar expects the selectors to implement their ideas in the new year.

"I think the lack of winning the powerplays. Whenever we are beaten in the powerplays, we struggle to win," Gavaskar said.

"Yes, I think that will engage the selection committee's mind. If any change is going to happen, it will start after New Year once the domestic Indian season begins," he further said.

The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Dinesh Karthik, etc. are likely to be eased out of the T20 team, making way for some fresh faces. But that might not be all.