Gujarat Titans (GT) acquired the services of Afghanistan batter Azmatullah Omarzai at the IPL Players Auction 2024 in Dubai on Tuesday. The all-rounder was bought by GT for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Full list of players bought by GT:

1. Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs 50 lakh)

GT Pre-Auction Squad: Abhinav Sadarangani, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill (C), Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha

Released Players: Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, K.S. Bharat, Odean Smith, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Players traded in: NA

Players traded out: Hardik Pandya (to Mumbai Indians)