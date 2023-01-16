There is no denying the fact that Virat Kohli is one of the best ODI players the world has ever seen. Be it the stats or the technicality in his game, Kohli has certainly ticked all the boxes in the format. When and how the batter changes his gears during the course of an innings is just hard to notice, while over 12,500 runs under his belt at an average of over 57 accompanied by 46 centuries shows his consistency in the format.

Kohli's teammate Ravichandran Ashwin is of the opinion that it is the ODI cricket where Kohli is at his very best. He feels that Kohli's brilliance in the format also helps him do well in Test and T20 cricket.

"ODI cricket is the place where he brought the genius in him to full flow. Many of them won't understand this flow. After Covid, we are seeing more Test cricket and T20 cricket. ODI cricket is played very rarely. We are not getting the same flow of ODI cricket. Virat Kohli is one of those cricketers who has been playing continuously for a long time now," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel .

"So, a mental reset is really important for anyone. Sometimes, he has been given a break during some inconsequential series. But both his Test cricket and T20 cricket have been built mainly based on his ODI cricket success.

"In fact, when he is playing ODI cricket itself, he will get that Test routine and the Test flow," he added.

Kohli currently has the second-most number of international centuries to his name. He has scored a total of 73 -- 46 in ODIs, 27 in Tests and 1 in T20I.

