Having recently beaten Sri Lanka in the Mohali Test, India saw their percentage points increase to 54.16 in the World Test Championship table. Despite the gains, they are still fifth in the WTC standings with Australia (77.77%) occupying top spot. Pakistan (66.66%) are second, followed by Sri Lanka (66.66%) and South Africa (60.00). Former cricketer Aakash Chopra analysed the Rohit Sharma-led side's prospects of reaching the WTC final and stated that "it's not going to be easy". He also went on to say that there was a strong possibility for a "Pakistan vs Australia final".

Speaking about India's chances in his YouTube channel, he said, "You will have to get 100% points in the four-Test home series against Australia, which means you will have to win all four Tests. If you lose even one match, you will get 75% points and if another gets drawn, it will become even lesser. You cannot have a draw, it cannot rain."

"We are 1-0 ahead in the ongoing series. We will win that 2-0, so 100% points. We have to play two Tests in Bangladesh. We have the full expectation of winning, full confidence but we are playing away from home. There is one Test remaining in England. We lost to South Africa. It's not going to be easy."

Also commenting on New Zealand's chances for this year's final, Chopra stated, "New Zealand have just two Tests left at home. You have drawn the series against Bangladesh, you have drawn the series against South Africa also. New Zealand is dead, New Zealand is stuck."

Also giving his prediction on the three teams who could battle it out for the berths in the final, Chopra stated, "I am not counting England, Bangladesh, West Indies, and I won't count New Zealand as well. I don't think Sri Lanka have a chance at qualification. I believe it will be between three teams -- Australia, India, and Pakistan. If Pakistan don't prepare such roads, there's a strong possibility of a Pakistan-Australia final".

India face Sri Lanka in the second Test match of their two-match series on March 12. It will be a day-night game and will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai.