The Asia Cup 2023 schedule was announced recently and it was revealed that the competition will follow the proposed ‘Hybrid Rule' which resulted in Pakistan hosting four matches. The decision was taken after India refused to travel to Pakistan for their games due to the political tensions behind the two sides. Pakistan cricket team batter Ahmed Shehzad believes that sports and politics should not be mixed and India should travel to Pakistan for the sake of the fans. In the latest episode of the Nadir Ali Podcast, Shehzad said that the power of Asian cricket lies in unity between the sides.

“I think sports should be kept away from politics. I have always said this. Be it India or Pakistan or any other nation. Sports is something that unites and removes differences. The power of Asia is in that unity. Sooner or later, sense will prevail and both teams will start playing again. People wait for this match and no other match in global cricket has this fandom. No other match in the world has a viewership like this game. They should come to Pakistan – for the fans,” Shehzad said.

Shehzad also praised Virat Kohli and said that his "best is yet to come".

"We share a mutual respect for each other. Whenever I need any advice regarding cricket, he has been kind (to help me out). I really respect him as a player. He has changed himself dramatically. When he burst onto the scene during the U-19 World Cup, he was a bit chubby. But the way he has transformed himself, not just from the cricketing aspect, it is commendable. He took India to new heights in Test cricket. I haven't seen someone who has adapted so quickly. I feel, his best is yet to come," Shehzad explained.

