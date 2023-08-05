Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday appointed the vastly experienced Andy Flower as their head coach, officially ending the term of Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar. The contracts of both Hesson, director of cricket operations, and Bangar, the head coach, were up for renewal in September but the franchise decided to move on from the duo. Taking to Instagram, Hesson shared a heartfelt note to the RCB fans and thanked the owners for giving him the opportunity.

However, Hesson said he was disappointed that couldn't guide the team to the elusive IPL title. He also wished best of luck to the new head coach, Flower.

"Although we were able to make good progress making 3 playoffs in the last 4 seasons we were not able to win the elusive trophy that I like so many players, support staff and the amazing fans so dearly wanted. Although disappointed to be leaving RCB I have some very fond memories working with great people both on and off the park," he captioned a post.

"I would like to thank the management for the opportunity and wish RCB and it's new coaching team the very best. Lastly to the amazing RCB fans, you are unwavering in your support and passion for the team and made me feel at home, for that I thank you," he added.

Flower joins RCB after guiding Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to playoffs in back-to-back seasons. He has also coached Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) previously.

On his appointment, Flower said he was looking forward to take the RCB to newer heights in the IPL 2024.

"I am really proud to be joining RCB. I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect, and I look forward to the challenge of taking RCB to new heights," said Flower, who coached Lucknow Supergiants in the last two seasons of the IPL.