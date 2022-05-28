Dinesh Karthik has been a journeyman in the Indian Premier League, having represented numerous teams in the tournament. Ahead of IPL 2022, Dinesh Karthik was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5.50 crore in the IPL mega auction. RCB beat fierce competition from Chennai Super Kings in the auction to finally get their man. Karthik then repaid the faith shown in him by RCB with some superlative performances for the team in IPL 2022, playing a key role in their qualification for IPL 2022 playoffs. However, RCB's hopes of winning a maiden IPL title came to an end on Friday, following their loss to Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

After the heartbreaking loss, Dinesh Karthik opened up about what it was to represent RCB in the IPL. The wicketkeeper-batter also said the RCB fanbase was the best he has ever been part of in the IPL.

In his entire IPL career, Karthik has played for Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, RCB (before the 2022 season), Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"I have been part of many teams but this is the best fanbase I have ever been part of because the cheers that I have gotten in the ground, I have never gotten anywhere else. I am really thankful, without fans like you, people like me at this age would not be pushing myself to try and achieve what I am trying to achieve," Karthik said in a video posted by RCB's official YouTube handle.

"Thank you so much, you guys mean a lot in my life because it is one thing playing the IPL but when you are able to put a smile on people's faces, that is the real reason why you play sport. I am really happy, I am really grateful that I have found this franchise and this fanbase who have literally accepted me with open arms."

"I am blessed in many ways to achieve what we did as a team, but most importantly, the fans who have come on my social media feed, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, all these places and the way they talk about me, I do read a little bit here and there. The engagement they give, so much positivity, that is where I feel I have let you all down little bit his year but we will try really hard next season," he added.

Dinesh Karthik was essential to RCB's journey to the playoffs. He was the fourth highest run-getter for the team this season, often coming to bat in the final overs.

Promoted

With limited opportunities to really play a big knock, Karthik still managed to score 330 runs in 16 matches at an exceptional average of 55 and a strike-rate of 183.33.

In fact, Karthik's strike-rate was the best this season for any player with over 200 runs.