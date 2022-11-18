The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that they have invited applications for the position of National Selectors for the senior men's team. The BCCI also said that the deadline to submit the applications is 6pm IST on November 28. The board has scrapped the selection committee led by former India cricketer Chetan Sharma. The other members of the committee were Sunil Joshi (South Zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone) and Debashish Mohanty (East Zone).

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had mentioned after the board's AGM in Mumbai last month that a new selection committee will be formed. He had also mentioned that a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will formed, which would oversee the appointment procedure for the national selectors.

Mr Shah had also said that the CAC would review the candidates after a year and provide feedback to the board on their performance.

This meant that selecting the teams for the Bangladesh tour would be the last assignment for the outgoing selection committee.

The announcement comes in the aftermath of India's semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup.

While the position of a West Zone selector was lying vacant since February 2022 after Abey Kuruvilla completed his term, East Zone's Debasish Mohanty's tenure was also going to end soon as he had previously served as the selection committee member of the junior team.

The new selection committee will take charge in December.

"Candidates who wish to apply for the said position need to fulfil the following criteria for their applications to be considered," the BCCI said in an official release.

NEWS: BCCI invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men).



Details : https://t.co/inkWOSoMt9 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

"“The candidates should have played a minimum of seven Test matches, 30 First Class matches; or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches,” the statement added.

Also, the candidates must have retired from the game at least five years ago.

