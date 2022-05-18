Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Score: Bangladesh To Resume At 318/3, Trail Sri Lanka By 79 Runs
BAN vs SL, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Bangladesh will resume their innings on Day 4 at 318 for three against Sri Lanka in the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
BAN vs SL Live: Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das will look to give Bangladesh good start.© AFP
Bangladesh will resume their innings on Day 4 at 318 for three against Sri Lanka in the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The hosts trail the visitors by 79 runs, thanks to an unbeaten ton by veteran opener Tamim Iqbal, whose knock of 133 was haulted by an injury. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das were batting on 53 and 54, respectively, before stumps were called on Day 3. Earlier, Angelo Mathews' marathon knock of 199 had propelled Sri Lanka to a total of 397.
Here are the Live Updates of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 From Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
1st Test, Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, May 15, 2022
Day 4 | Morning Session
BAN
327/3 (108.5)
SL
397
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3
% chance to win
BAN 34%
Draw 59%
SL 7%
Batsman
Mushfiqur Rahim
55* (139)
Litton Das
61 (119)
Bowler
Ramesh Mendis
89/0 (32)
Kasun Rajitha
20/2 (11.5)
BAN vs SL, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates
1 run.
On the pads again, full in length. Mushfiqur Rahim works it away towards mid-wicket. Single taken!
Pitches it up now, much straighter, on the pads. Litton Das flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
On a length, shaping away, outside off. Litton Das leaves it alone.
A fuller ball, outside off. Litton Das leans and defends it out.
It will be pace from the other end as Kasun Rajitha (11-4-17-2) comes into the attack.
Around off, tad quicker, short ball. Mushfiqur Rahim defends it from within his crease.
Touch shorter now, around middle. Mushfiqur Rahim blocks it out.
Slower through the air, full, on middle. Mushfiqur Rahim pushes it back to the bowler.
Another loopy ball, full, on the pads. Litton Das tucks it towards square leg for a single.
FOUR! First boundary of the morning! Easy and effortless! Another loopy ball, very full, around off. Litton Das presses forward and drives it through cover for a boundary. That brings up the 100-run stand between these two.
Nicely tossed up, very full, around middle. Mushfiqur Rahim knocks it towards long on for a single. We are underway on Day 4!
We are ready for action to begin on Day 4! The players are out in the middle. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das will walk out to bat for Bangladesh. Ramesh Mendis will begin with the ball. Let's go!
Mahmudul Hasan Joy is down for a chat. He says that it feels great to bat with Tamim Iqbal, he has been the best opener for Bangladesh and it is good to open alongside him. Mentions that everyone has a dream to play for their country, he had a dream too and he likes challenges, and opening the batting was another challenge and he was well prepared to do so.
UPDATE - 9:45 am IST (4:15 am GMT) - The play on Day 4 is all set to begin at 10:00 am IST (4:30 am GMT).
PITCH REPORT - The covers are off and the pitch is being rolled with a light roller. Roshan Abeysinghe is down near the pitch. He says that there are hardly any changes in this pitch, there is dryness because it is quite hot and a little moisture as well, but no rough patches so the batters will enjoy. Adds that statistically Day 4 should have wickets. But the bowlers have struggled and it's a tough task for the bowlers on Day 4 as well. They will have to be patient.
UPDATE - 9:21 am IST (3:51 am GMT) - The start has been delayed due to rain. However, there will be an inspection done at 9:30 am IST (4:00 am GMT). The players are already out in the middle warming up. We can expect the play to start soon. Thankfully, it was just a passing shower.
There has been some rain in Chattogram since morning and the pitch has been covered. The good news is the sun is out for now. But there are still dark clouds hovering around. Let's hope the rain stays away and we get to witness a full day of Test cricket.
Bangladesh for now are in a commanding position. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das have notched up their half-centuries and look comfortable at the crease. The duo will look to carry on the same way and will try to take the lead. Sri Lanka on the other hand had to toil hard all day and they managed to grab only three wickets. Kasun Rajitha who came in as a concussion substitute for Vishwa Fernando has been their best bowler. Surprisingly, the spinners have not yet taken a wicket. They will aim to grab a few quick wickets in the morning and take control of the game.
Hello and welcome back folks! We are now into Day 4 of this Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Till now we have witnessed solid batting from both sides. Bangladesh currently trails by 79 runs. If the pitch continues to assist the batters we could possibly expect a draw. Maybe it’s too soon to say that we still have two full days of cricket left and things could turn around.