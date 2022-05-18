BAN vs SL, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Bangladesh will resume their innings on Day 4 at 318 for three against Sri Lanka in the ongoing first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The hosts trail the visitors by 79 runs, thanks to an unbeaten ton by veteran opener Tamim Iqbal, whose knock of 133 was haulted by an injury. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das were batting on 53 and 54, respectively, before stumps were called on Day 3. Earlier, Angelo Mathews' marathon knock of 199 had propelled Sri Lanka to a total of 397. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 4 From Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram