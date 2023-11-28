Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: Bangladesh Opt To Bat, Eye Positive Start
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live: Bangladesh host New Zealand in the first of the two-match Test series 2023, starting Tuesday.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live: New Zealand eye dominating start.© X (formerly Twitter)
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Bangladesh host New Zealand in the first of the two-match Test series 2023, starting Tuesday, November 28 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST. The Bangladesh cricket team will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto in the absence of the regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Although Bangladesh will begin as the underdogs against the 2021 World Test champions, an upset can't be ruled out in the two-match Test series with home advantage. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st Test, New Zealand in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2023, Nov 28, 2023
Day 1 | Morning Session
BAN
22/0 (7.5)
NZ
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.81
% chance to win
NZ 45%
Draw 22%
BAN 33%
Batsman
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
9 (20)
Zakir Hasan
9* (27)
Bowler
Kyle Jamieson
5/0 (3.5)
Ajaz Patel
2/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
BAN vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates
A maiden from Kyle Jamieson!
Bends his back and bangs it in short, at the left shoulder of the batter, Zakir Hasan ducks underneath the delivery and lets it go.
Lands it full and outside off, Zakir Hasan presses forward and drives it stylishly but straight to Kane Williamson at wide mid off.
Angled into the batter, on a length, on middle, Zakir Hasan clips it neatly towards mid-wicket.
Wayward from Kyle Jamieson as this is bowled well wide outside off, on a length, Zakir Hasan is in no mood to play at those.
Jaffa! Gets this one to move away from the left-hander, full and outside off, Zakir Hasan stays leg side of the ball as he looks to defend but the ball nips away to beat him on the outside edge.
Short again, outside off, Mahmudul Hasan Joy cuts this one late but picks out the man at backward point.
Fired into the stumps, a bit short, Mahmudul Hasan Joy is up to the task as he gets behind the line and keeps it out.
Oh...edgy! Keeps it short and outside off, a bit of away turn, Mahmudul Hasan Joy goes back in his crease and tries to defend with soft hands. Gets an outside edge that goes well wide of Daryl Mitchell towards the third man fence. The backward point fielder performs the chase and keeps it to two.
Drops it short and outside off, Mahmudul Hasan Joy hangs back and chops it late towards backward point.