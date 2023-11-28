Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Bangladesh host New Zealand in the first of the two-match Test series 2023, starting Tuesday, November 28 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST. The Bangladesh cricket team will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto in the absence of the regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Although Bangladesh will begin as the underdogs against the 2021 World Test champions, an upset can't be ruled out in the two-match Test series with home advantage. (LIVE SCORECARD)