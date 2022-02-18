AUS vs SL 4th T20I Live Updates: Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson took two wickets each as Australia managed to restrict Sri Lanka to a total of 139 for eight in the ongoing 4th T20I at the MCG. Pathum Nissanka had given Sri Lanka a bright start before he got out on 46. Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl at the MCG. Australia lead the five-match series 3-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I from the Melbourne Cricket Ground