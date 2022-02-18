Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I Live Score Updates
Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson took two wickets each as Australia managed to restrict Sri Lanka to a total of 139 for eight in the ongoing 4th T20I at the MCG.
4th T20I Live: Australia need 140 runs to beat Sri Lanka at the MCG.© AFP
AUS vs SL 4th T20I Live Updates: Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson took two wickets each as Australia managed to restrict Sri Lanka to a total of 139 for eight in the ongoing 4th T20I at the MCG. Pathum Nissanka had given Sri Lanka a bright start before he got out on 46. Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bowl at the MCG. Australia lead the five-match series 3-0. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th T20I, Sri Lanka in Australia, 5 T20I Series, 2022, Feb 18, 2022
Play In Progress
AUS
0/0 (0.0)
SL
139/8 (20.0)
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Australia won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
AUS 81%
SL 19%
Batsman
Ben McDermott
0* (0)
Ashton Agar
0 (0)
Bowler
