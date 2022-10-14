Story ProgressBack to home
Australia vs England 3rd T20I Live Updates: England Eye A Series Sweep Over Australia In Canberra
Australia vs England 3rd T20I Live Updates: With the series already in bag, England eye a whitewash against Australia.
Australia vs England 3rd T20I Live: England have gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.© AFP
Australia vs England 3rd T20I Live Updates:England take on Australia in the third and final T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday. The visitors have already sealed the series after winning the first two games by an identical margin of 8 runs. On Friday, England will aim for a series sweep while Australia will look to register a consolation victory. Notably, this is the last T20I for both the sides ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Alex Hales is the top scorer in the series so far with 88 runs to his credit while Sam Curran tops the wicket-takers' chart with 5 to his name. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I between Australia and England, straight from Manuka Oval, Canberra:
3rd T20I, England in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2022, Oct 14, 2022
AUS vs ENG, 3rd T20I Live
Australia take on England in the final game of the 3-match T20I series of England's tour of Australia. The series is already sealed with England leading 2-0. Both the games were close contests and the English side won both of them by just 8 runs while defending the score. Have to mention Australia's sloppy fielding in the last game where they had a few chances to break Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali's crucial 92-run stand for the fifth wicket. However while chasing, Tim David played an amazing knock but he was bowled out by Sam Curran in the 18th over. He scored 40 from just 23 deliveries. The Aussies will be looking for a better show in this final game. For England, Ben Stokes has been a worrisome thing as he has just scored 16 runs in both games combined. However, his bowling was good as he just conceded 10 runs off 2 overs. Also, his stunning one-handed boundary save was a thing to notice in the last game. They did lose quick wickets in the start but Dawid Malan's stand with Moeen Ali made them reach a total of 178. They scored 82 and 44 respectively in the last game. They will be hoping to whitewash this series. Can they do it? Or will the Aussies win this one and walk out of the series with a win? Only time will tell.