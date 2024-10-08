A high-scoring encounter unfolded between Los Angeles Waves and Atlanta Kings in the National Cricket League Sixty Strikes, seeing nearly 300 runs being scored. Batting first, Atlanta Kings put 145 runs on the board while losing just three wickets in 10 overs. Opening batters Sam Billings and Tom Moores couldn't do much with the bat, were dismissed for scores of 19 and 1 respectively. Atlanta skipper Angelo Mathews then stepped up and put in a heroic show, scoring 85 runs off just 33 balls.

Mathews was the guiding force for Atlanta, nearly notching up a hundred in the 60-ball format. But he was dismissed by Majjid Zubair. Gajanand Singh (28 off 14) and James Neesham (8 off 3) helped Atlanta put 145 runs on the board in 10 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan, Rishi Ramesh, and Majjid Zubair bagged one wicket each for Los Angeles Waves in the innings.

Chasing the target, LA remained ahead of the asking rate almost throughout the chase. Wicket-keeper batter George Munsey scored 33 runs off 11 balls before being sent packing by Gajanand Singh.

LA batters Adam Rossington and Tim David then struck an unbeaten partnership of 95 runs as the side chased down the target of 146 runs in just 8 overs. Rossington scored 52 off just 18 balls but Australia batter David slammed 58 runs from just 19 balls.

Both Atlanta and Los Angeles occupy mid-table slots in the 6-team tournament. While Atlanta are placed 3rd with 1 win and 1 loss from 2 matches, LA are 4th with just 1 win and 2 losses from their first three games.