 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Ahead Of IPL 2018, Suresh Raina Teams Up With Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan For 'Fun Bonding'

Updated: 21 March 2018 16:18 IST

Suresh Raina met up with Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan before the IPL 2018 rivalries begin.

Ahead Of IPL 2018, Suresh Raina Teams Up With Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan For
Suresh Raina posted a picture with opener Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. © Instagram

With the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League just a few days away, Team India stars decided to team up before they take up duties of their respective franchisees. Suresh Raina, who had an impressive outing at the recently-concluded Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, took to Instagram and posted a picture with opener Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. "Team bonding lead to fun bonding. @shikhardofficial @virat.kohli #funtimes #fromsouthafrica #teambonding #funtimeswithboys," Raina's post read.

Raina, who led Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 editions, will be playing for Chennai Super Kings again in 2018.

CSK have retained their former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Raina and Ravindra Jadeja for the 11th edition of the cash-rich league.

Raina is also the highest run-getter in the history of IPL with 4540 runs at an average of 34.13.

On the other hand, Dhawan will be playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH bought Dhawan for Rs 5.20 crore through the Right to Match (RTM) card after an intense bidding battle between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the 2018 IPL Player's Auction.

Kohli, who was rested for the Nidahas Trophy, will be leading Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli took over RCB's captaincy from Daniel Vettori in 2012.

Topics : India Cricket Team Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Suresh Raina Virat Kohli Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Nidahas Trophy: Suresh Raina Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Sri Lankan Batsman
Nidahas Trophy: Suresh Raina Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Sri Lankan Batsman
Nidahas Trophy: Suresh Raina Goes Past Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Nidahas Trophy: Suresh Raina Goes Past Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Nidahas Trophy: Suresh Raina Sings A Kishore Kumar Classic Ahead Of Fourth T20I
Nidahas Trophy: Suresh Raina Sings A Kishore Kumar Classic Ahead Of Fourth T20I
International Women
International Women's Day: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh Post Special Messages
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.