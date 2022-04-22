Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels that the Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will not play together in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Together known as "Kul-Cha", both players are going through a purple patch in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. While Chahal is leading the Purple Cap race with 17 wickets for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kuldeep isn't far behind with 13 scalps to his name so far for the Delhi Capitals.

Chopra, however, was of the opinion that since the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia, spinners are not likely to get much help from the conditions.

He further explained that India already have two spin-bowling all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

"Thinking practically, (Ravindra) Jadeja will be there at the World Cup. He bats, bowls and fields. India might want to play (Washington) Sundar as well. He gives an off-break option and can also bat. The World Cup is in Australia, so there are no chances of playing three spinners in the XI. Don't think Kul-Cha will play together in the T20 World Cup," Chopra said during a Q & A session on his YouTube channel.

Both Kuldeep and Chahal have not been able to cement their place in the Indian team of late, and also missed the T20 World Cup in UAE last year.

Chopra, however, feels that both players were treated harshly and deserved a longer rope in the team.

"Both are wicket-takers and are presently in excellent form. I think they have been treated a bit unfairly. Neither of them got regular chances in the Indian team to prove their worth," he added.

Kuldeep and Chahal will face later today as DC take on RR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.