International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah wished a great future for Indian cricketstalwart Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his decision to retire after the Brisbane Test against Australia on Wednesday. It took many by surprise when Ashwin walked out with India captain Rohit Sharma to announce his international retirement. The signs were there for the fans to see Signs when a camera caught Ashwin and Virat Kohli sharing a heartfelt moment during the las day of the Test. Ashwin was visibly emotional and Kohli embraced his friend, which made it clear a big announcement was on the cards once the Test match ended.

Since the word spread about Ashwin's retirement, wishes have been pouring in, congratulating him for his illustrious career.

"One of @bcci's greatest match-winners - a magician with the ball and an astute thinker of the game. An international career to be proud of @ashwinravi99, wishing you the best for the future," Shah wrote on X.

One of @bcci's greatest match-winners - a magician with the ball and an astute thinker of the game. An international career to be proud of @ashwinravi99, wishing you the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/6RKbiG8jsw — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 18, 2024

Mr Roger Binny, President, BCCI, said: "Ashwin's brilliance has been a cornerstone of Indian cricket's success over the years. From being a prodigious talent to becoming one of the greatest off-spinners in cricketing history, his achievements are a source of immense pride. He redefined spin bowling and always sought to stay ahead of the curve. Ashwin is a perfect role model for young cricketers. I thank him for his invaluable contributions to Indian cricket."

Mr Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-President, said: "Ashwin's journey is a testament to the heights that dedication and passion can achieve. His ability to think ahead of the game has been a tremendous asset to Indian cricket. In Ashwin, we've witnessed a bowler who didn't just take wickets but dismantled batting strategies. His approach to the game, combined with his exceptional skills, has made him one of the most respected cricketers of his generation. I congratulate him on an outstanding career."

Mr Devajit Saikia, BCCI Joint Secretary, said: "Ashwin has been a game-changer in every sense. Whether it was his magical spells on the field or his insightful discussions off it, he brought something truly special to Indian cricket. His ability to reinvent himself, develop new bowling variations, and consistently perform at the highest level makes him a true legend. His extraordinary career serves as an example for future generations of cricketers who will undoubtedly look up to him as an ideal role model."

