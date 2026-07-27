Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won her 3rd gold and 4th Commonwealth medal on Sunday night. The gigantic effort came after three days of starving and remaining dehydrated to maintain her weight. On the podium, one saw a Mira who was overcome by emotion- a rare picture of the athlete. She went for the mandatory dope test right after. Once done with the formalities, she caught up with NDTV's Rica Roy for a chat, calling this gold the toughest of her career

Q: First of all, congratulations. I thought I'd catch you in the dining hall celebrating. Have you finally had a meal?

Mirabai Chanu: (Laughs) No, I'm not in the dining hall. I'm still at the competition venue. I haven't really eaten properly for the last three days. Right now, I only feel like drinking water. I'll have dinner a little later.

Q: We have always seen you smiling. But today, you broke down on the podium during the national anthem. What was going through your mind?

Mirabai Chanu: A lot of emotions came back at once. This medal wasn't easy. I had to deal with injuries, change weight categories and constantly control my body weight. Every day was about deciding what I could eat and what I couldn't. Age is not on my side either.

When I stood on the podium and the national anthem started playing, I remembered everything I had gone through in these last few years. Those were tears of happiness. I couldn't stop them. I had worked so hard for this medal.

Q: The last time we spoke was after the Paris Olympics. You were in pain then, physically and emotionally. You mentioned a better lift wasn't possible because of hip injury and periods at that time. Does this gold feel like redemption?

Mirabai Chanu: Yes, in many ways. After Paris, I went through a lot. I missed out on a medal there, came fourth. I was struggling with a hip injury and, on the day of competition, I was also dealing with menstrual pain. Every woman understands how difficult that can be. But as athletes, we still have to step on the platform and compete for India.

Winning and losing are both part of sport. Every competition teaches you something. You learn what went wrong and what you need to improve. That's how you come back stronger.

Q: This is your third Commonwealth Games gold. Does this one mean more than the previous two?

Mirabai Chanu: Every gold medal is special because each one has its own story.

This one is different because of everything I had to overcome. Managing my weight, recovering from injuries, dealing with pain-it all made this journey much harder. Earlier, I could simply focus on training. Now I have to manage many more things around my body as well. That's why this gold gives me immense satisfaction.

Q: Can Indian fans expect to see you chasing another Commonwealth gold in Delhi four years from now?

Mirabai Chanu: Right now, my focus is on the Asian Games. That's my next target. After that, I'll decide the road ahead.

Q: India's weightlifting squad is smaller this time because of doping-related suspensions. How do you see the team's chances?

Mirabai Chanu: Two of our lifters have already won silver, which is encouraging. All of us will give our best. We will try to win as many medals as possible. If it's not gold, we'll fight for silver. The effort will never be lacking.

Q: The team could have been much bigger but doping violations reduced the squad. What's your message on that?

Mirabai Chanu: It is sad. We have only 11 lifters. With a full team, we would have had more opportunities to win medals.

I want to tell every athlete-not just weightlifters-to stay away from anything that can damage your career. One mistake can cost you four years of hard work. That's a huge loss. Take care of yourself, stay disciplined and trust your training.

Q: You're a role model for so many young athletes. What message would you like to give them after this victory?

Mirabai Chanu: Many young athletes are competing at a major Games for the first time. I want to wish them all the very best.

The next four years are extremely important. There will be difficult moments. Sometimes you'll win medals, sometimes you won't. If you win, stay focused on what's next. If you lose, learn from it and work on improving. That's what every athlete has to do.

Keep working hard, believe in yourself and always try to make India proud.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri