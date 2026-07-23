India begins its Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign with Lawn Bowls, a sport that earned the country a gold and a silver medal four years ago. However, it is not a sport with which the country is widely familiar. Lawn bowls requires an athlete to have exceptional judgement and precision. The competition is fierce, and India will have to perform even better than they did at the Birmingham 2022 Games to secure a spot on the podium, given how much has changed since.

How Is Lawn Bowls Played?

The sport is generally played on a rectangular area of grass, called a bowling green. This area is divided into vertical segments called rinks, and the match takes place within the boundaries of a single rink.

There are three primary pieces of equipment: a bowl, a jack, and a mat.

The Jack: A solid spherical ball, with a diameter measuring between 63mm and 67mm, coloured white or yellow. It serves as the target for the bowler.

The Bowl: A larger ball made of wood, rubber, or plastic resin, with a diameter between 112mm and 134mm. It is rolled towards the jack. Notably, bowls are biased and always travel along a curved path rather than a straight line.

The Mat: A rectangular sheet measuring roughly 600mm long and 360mm wide. The bowler must stand on the mat when delivering the bowl towards the jack.

What Are Lawn Bowls Rules?

The sport can be played as singles, pairs, triples, or fours. In team events, the bowler who rolls first is called the "lead", while the player who rolls last is called the "skip".

Points are awarded after all bowls have been rolled by both players (in singles) or both teams. The goal is to either hit the jack or get as close to it as possible. Points are accumulated at the end of each end (round).

At Birmingham 2022, each player in a singles match rolled four bowls per end. In team events, each player rolled two bowls per end.

In the previous edition, singles matches were won by the first player to reach 21 points. Pairs and triples matches were played over a set number of ends to determine the winner, while fours matches were decided over 15 ends.

Points are calculated based on how many bowls belonging to one team or player are closer to the jack than the opponent's closest bowl. For instance, if a team has two bowls closer to the jack than their opponent's best bowl, they receive two points for that end.

How Has India Fared In Lawn Bowls At CWG?

Interestingly, the specific events in which India won its historic medals in 2022 have been dropped this year. Men's Fours, Women's Fours, Men's Triples, and Women's Triples are no longer part of CWG 2026 as part of major cost-cutting measures. For 2026, Lawn Bowls is restricted to Singles and Pairs events only (along with Para Pairs).

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