India's Preeti Pawar (54kg) and Ankush Panghal (80kg) sailed into the Commonwealth Games final, putting up dominant displays in their last four rounds in Glasgow on Friday. Preeti out-punched Zambia's Catherine Mwape 5-0 while Ankush Brushed aside Joshua Ofori by a similar margin. The 22-year-old from Bhiwani, Preeti, who is an Asian Games bronze medallist, powered to a 5-0 win to set up a clash with Canada's Scarlett Delgado, who defeated England's Lauren Mackie 4-1 in her semifinal bout. The Indian outpaced Mwape for most of the bout, cleverly drawing her in for effective counter-attacks with her left straight being particularly effective.

"I am very happy that I have managed to do what I prepared for. I have to give my best tomorrow (Saturday) for the gold medal. I never take my opponents lightly, and always prepare in detail with my coaches. I am happy that I am able to implement those plans," Preeti told PTI after her win.

Mwape struggled to connect throughout and was beaten almost every time Preeti launched her combination strikes.

The Zambian's struggles were evident from the three eight counts she faced in the first two rounds.

Such was Preeti's dominance that all five judges marked 10-8 in her favour in the second round.

With the bout out of her grasp, Mwape spent the last three minutes evading the pounding from Preeti, who sailed through without having to work too hard.

Ankush was equally dominant against Ofori, who resorted to repeated clinching after being comprehensively outboxed in the opening two rounds.

Although the Canadian launched an all-out attack in the beginning of the second round, the Indian soaked up the pressure with ease before countering with crisp combinations to seal a one-sided 5-0 verdict.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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