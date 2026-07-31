It was quite surprising to see champion athletes like Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, Anderson Peters, and even Rumesh Pathirage fail to hit the automatic qualification mark in the men's javelin throw qualifier at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday. For these athletes, who have sometimes cleared 90-metre distances, struggling to even cross the 80-metre mark was unexpected. While it is common for athletes to hold back in qualifiers, Neeraj, Arshad, and several others were expected to at least breach the automatic qualification mark of 84 metres. However, not a single athlete managed to do so.

For Chopra, who won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and silver in Paris four years later, his first attempt was just 76.28 metres. He improved in his second attempt to eventually finish fifth with a throw of 79.61m, meaning a third attempt was not needed.

Arshad, Neeraj's long-term rival, could only manage a maximum distance of 78.63 metres-which came in his first attempt-finishing seventh overall.

Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Grenada's Anderson Peters, South Africa's Douw Smit, and England's Ben East were the only four athletes to breach the 80-metre mark in the qualifier.

Why Could No Athlete Breach the 84-Metre Automatic Qualification Mark?

One of the main reasons for the athletes' inability to secure automatic qualification for the final was the presence of strong winds at the venue. The conditions in Glasgow were treacherous for the throwers; crosswinds disturbed the flight of the spears, making it difficult for athletes to hit their desired distances.

Speaking on his effort in the qualifier, Neeraj said: "Conditions were not the best for javelin throwers-not only cold, but windy. And the wind was not from the front. It's very hard to process. Sometimes I thought I'd throw a certain way, but the wind would come from another side. A lot of throwers were struggling. Nobody hit the automatic qualification," he said.

VIDEO | Glasgow, Scotland: Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra speaks to the media after making it to the men's javelin final at the Commonwealth Games after finishing fifth in the qualification round.



He says, "I'm happy that I've reached the final. That was the goal in the… pic.twitter.com/z3dlmiuJns — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 30, 2026

It was reported that athletes faced a 13 km/h west-blowing gust as they looked to seal qualification for the men's javelin throw final.

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